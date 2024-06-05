Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Trading Down 3.7%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.07 and last traded at $13.10. 1,097,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,976,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASAN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Asana in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Asana from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Asana Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.37.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.59 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 77.48% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,308,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $155,414.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,797.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $788,886. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Asana by 12.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 14.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Asana by 27.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Asana by 12.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

