Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Acquires 5,000 Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,750.00.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 26th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 200 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.00 per share, with a total value of C$3,800.00.
- On Thursday, April 18th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 1,900 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.55 per share, with a total value of C$33,337.97.
- On Friday, April 12th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 10,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$221,613.00.
- On Thursday, April 4th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 1,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.99 per share, with a total value of C$16,990.00.
- On Wednesday, March 27th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 13,300 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$215,631.57.
- On Friday, March 8th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 9,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,540.04.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance
D.UN traded up C$0.43 on Wednesday, reaching C$19.33. 39,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,926. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.72. The stock has a market cap of C$315.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.85, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$14.50 and a twelve month high of C$30.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
