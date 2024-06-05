Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Acquires 5,000 Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,750.00.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

On Friday, April 26th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 200 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.00 per share, with a total value of C$3,800.00.

On Thursday, April 18th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 1,900 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.55 per share, with a total value of C$33,337.97.

On Friday, April 12th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 10,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$221,613.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 1,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.99 per share, with a total value of C$16,990.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 13,300 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$215,631.57.

On Friday, March 8th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 9,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,540.04.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

D.UN traded up C$0.43 on Wednesday, reaching C$19.33. 39,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,926. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.72. The stock has a market cap of C$315.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.85, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$14.50 and a twelve month high of C$30.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$18.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.