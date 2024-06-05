Armistice Capital LLC Takes $240,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 152,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,308,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $333,657,000 after purchasing an additional 21,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $377.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.41.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE SHW traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $305.16. 541,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,043. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $348.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.35. The company has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

