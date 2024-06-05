Armistice Capital LLC Sells 88,000 Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Armistice Capital LLC decreased its position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Immunocore worth $21,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 198,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,309,000 after acquiring an additional 46,902 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Immunocore by 26.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 12.0% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 30.4% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 679,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,282,000 after purchasing an additional 158,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 4.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,136,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,870,000 after purchasing an additional 90,116 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on IMCR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunocore presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.85.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -34.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.89. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $76.98.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.72 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

