Armistice Capital LLC Sells 422,537 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Armistice Capital LLC cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 539,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422,537 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises 0.6% of Armistice Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $43,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Union Savings Bank increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $93.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,503,202. The company has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.31.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

