Armistice Capital LLC Sells 33,835 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Armistice Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,118 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,835 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $10,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Workday by 37.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,153 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 76.4% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Workday by 47.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,021,000 after acquiring an additional 872,288 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter valued at about $107,425,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,797,342.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,797,342.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,280 shares of company stock valued at $117,374,221 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,844. The stock has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.71.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

