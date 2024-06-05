Armistice Capital LLC Sells 296,000 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Armistice Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 407,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 296,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $26,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,367,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $573,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,724 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,507,181 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $97,415,000 after acquiring an additional 309,977 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 873,977 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $56,476,000 after purchasing an additional 37,084 shares during the period. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 792,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,179,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,202 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,196,000 after purchasing an additional 64,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.18. 209,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,801. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $67.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 27.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

