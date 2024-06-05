Armistice Capital LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Canada Goose at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,967,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,905,000 after acquiring an additional 812,174 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,456,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 21.1% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,759,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,791,000 after purchasing an additional 306,783 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,475,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,543,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after purchasing an additional 201,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Canada Goose stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.09. The company had a trading volume of 112,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Canada Goose Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.