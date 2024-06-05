Armistice Capital LLC Invests $346,000 in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,351 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALRM. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of ALRM stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.55. The company had a trading volume of 109,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,327. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.87. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $223.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair raised Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,716 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $120,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 3,217 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $225,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,449 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $120,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,183 shares of company stock worth $506,621 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

See Also

