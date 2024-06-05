Armistice Capital LLC Invests $30.91 Million in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 127,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,912,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Constellation Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.20.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.59. 259,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,773. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $227.50 and a one year high of $274.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321 over the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

