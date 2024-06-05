Armistice Capital LLC Invests $17.61 Million in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 208,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,609,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.95% of Masonite International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOOR. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Masonite International by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 39,950.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.89.

NYSE:DOOR remained flat at $132.84 during trading hours on Wednesday. Masonite International Co. has a 52 week low of $76.87 and a 52 week high of $132.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.03 and a 200 day moving average of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $668.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.38 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

