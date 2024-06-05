Armistice Capital LLC Has $85.73 Million Stock Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,536,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,488,000 shares during the quarter. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.2% of Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $85,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AUPH. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 154.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 196,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 118,990 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 99,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 79,453 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 154.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 77,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 149.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 115,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 68,952 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

AUPH stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.37. 643,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,100. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $766.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Free Report ) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $50.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

AUPH has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

