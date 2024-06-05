Armistice Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,301 shares during the quarter. Exact Sciences makes up 0.8% of Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.43% of Exact Sciences worth $57,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,470,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,711,000 after purchasing an additional 508,764 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,858,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,483,000 after purchasing an additional 192,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,308,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,360,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,681,000 after purchasing an additional 659,235 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at $69,544,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,498 shares of company stock valued at $370,105. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.
EXAS stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.59. 542,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.02. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $100.77.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The business had revenue of $637.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.95 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
