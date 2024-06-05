Armistice Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Armistice Capital LLC lowered its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,933 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $12,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,006. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $138.61. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.41, a PEG ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 16th. Baird R W upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $34,011.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,008.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $15,955,490.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 290,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,455,418.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,008.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 489,134 shares of company stock valued at $60,334,399 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

