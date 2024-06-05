Armistice Capital LLC Buys Shares of 12,355 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $614,104,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,542,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702,266 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 21.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,233,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 37.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,025,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $101,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

Brookfield Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BN traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.99. 480,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,386. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $45.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 69.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.25.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

