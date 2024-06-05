Armistice Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 9,763 Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2,503.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $37.62. 550,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.58 and a beta of 0.74. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.99 million. Research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMAR. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $218,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $218,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $303,766.88. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,791. 4.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

