Armistice Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Sweetgreen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SG traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.44. 1,356,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,519,246. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 2.34. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $34.45.

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Sweetgreen’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Sweetgreen news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 6,808 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $210,707.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,074.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 29,475 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $619,269.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,521,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 6,808 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $210,707.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,074.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,167 shares of company stock worth $9,782,308. 21.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on SG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Sweetgreen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

