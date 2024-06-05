Argus Increases NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $140.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Argus from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.38.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded up $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.97. The company had a trading volume of 883,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,802. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.27. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $121.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $770,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,660,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 15,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $1,540,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,909 shares in the company, valued at $14,877,807.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,660,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,505. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,143 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,549,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in NetApp by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,439 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

