Argentex Group (LON:AGFX) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 37.65 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.47). Approximately 153,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 542,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.46).

Argentex Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £41.89 million, a P/E ratio of 462.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Insider Transactions at Argentex Group

In other news, insider Henry Beckwith bought 5,347,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of £2,406,479.40 ($3,083,253.56). Insiders own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Argentex Group Company Profile

Argentex Group PLC provides bespoke currency risk management and payment solutions in the United Kingdom. The company offers spot and forward contracts, structured solutions, and personalized hedging strategies FX capabilities primarily through traditional voice broking and online alternative banking services.

