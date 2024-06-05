Ardor One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.48 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. During the last week, Ardor has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $93.17 million and $8.48 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0933 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00051420 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00017369 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00012214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00006570 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

