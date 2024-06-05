Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.13

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.13 and last traded at $65.13, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.10.

Arcadis Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.99.

Arcadis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.7747 dividend. This is a boost from Arcadis’s previous dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th.

Arcadis Company Profile

Arcadis NV offers design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets in The Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligence segments. The company offers architectural and urbanism services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

