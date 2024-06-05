Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 40

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $27.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of ARBB opened at GBX 992.80 ($12.72) on Wednesday. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 840 ($10.76) and a one year high of GBX 1,150 ($14.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £160.73 million, a P/E ratio of 442.83, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,032.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,020.13.

Get Arbuthnot Banking Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.