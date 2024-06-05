Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.53

Shares of Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 31284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.28 million, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of -3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78, a current ratio of 368.57 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.80.

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company has interests in the Jarnet, Corvette Lake, and St. Pierre lithium projects comprising 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

