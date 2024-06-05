ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB) versus CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Head-To-Head Analysis

ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) and CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ARB IOT Group and CACI International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ARB IOT Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARB IOT Group N/A N/A N/A CACI International 5.37% 13.80% 6.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ARB IOT Group and CACI International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARB IOT Group $51.86 million 0.37 $5.53 million N/A N/A CACI International $6.70 billion 1.40 $384.73 million $17.31 24.39

Analyst Ratings

CACI International has higher revenue and earnings than ARB IOT Group.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ARB IOT Group and CACI International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARB IOT Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 CACI International 0 2 10 0 2.83

ARB IOT Group currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 995.89%. CACI International has a consensus price target of $415.45, suggesting a potential downside of 1.60%. Given ARB IOT Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ARB IOT Group is more favorable than CACI International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.8% of ARB IOT Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of CACI International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of CACI International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ARB IOT Group has a beta of 3.64, indicating that its stock price is 264% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CACI International has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CACI International beats ARB IOT Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARB IOT Group

(Get Free Report)

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services in Malaysia. It offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors. The company offers IoT smart agriculture solutions, such as designing the layout of the smart farm for the application and integration of IoT in farming and hydroponics, which includes the procurement of sensors and surveillance cameras, as well as other hardware for farm; designing of software to enable transfer of data from the smart farm to a cloud server, which can then be accessed remotely through smart devices; installing, testing, and commissioning of the hardware and software; and after-sales services comprising data analytics and periodic maintenance services. In addition, it provides IoT system development solutions, including procuring, supplying, and delivering industrial building systems for construction projects; and IoT gadget distribution solutions comprising supply chain and distribution of smart phones, accessories, and ICT and IoT products, as well as provides shipping tracking and status updates, customer care line, online chat support, digital marketing, pre-installation, and warranty services. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. ARB IOT Group Limited is a subsidiary of ARB Berhad.

About CACI International

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations. The Domestic Operations segment offers information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government agencies and commercial enterprises in the areas, such as digital solutions, C4ISR, cyber and space, engineering services, enterprise IT, and mission support. The International Operations segment provides a range of IT services, proprietary data, and software products to the commercial and government customers in the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. The company designs, implements, protects, and manages secure enterprise IT solutions. It also offers software-defined, full-spectrum cyber, electronic warfare, and counter-unmanned aircraft system solutions; and platform integration and modernization and sustainment, as well as system engineering, naval architecture, training and simulation, and logistics engineering. In addition, the company provides enterprise cloud solutions for classified and unclassified networks; and intelligence support that ensures continuous advances in collection, analysis, and dissemination to optimize decision-making. CACI International Inc was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for ARB IOT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARB IOT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.