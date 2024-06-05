Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $222.92 and last traded at $221.74. 1,836,590 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 5,765,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.22.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.04.

The company has a market cap of $184.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 20.3% in the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $724,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 98,050 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

