Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,486,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 1,999,839 shares.The stock last traded at $5.91 and had previously closed at $5.99.

ANNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Annexon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $628.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. Research analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Annexon in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,703,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,402,000 after buying an additional 641,549 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,647,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 10,482.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,492,000 after buying an additional 1,311,195 shares in the last quarter.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

