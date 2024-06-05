Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,726 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,765,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,848,000 after acquiring an additional 590,372 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 6,549.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 503,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,919,000 after purchasing an additional 495,826 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,988,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,959,000 after purchasing an additional 451,597 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 667,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,934,000 after buying an additional 450,788 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,431,000 after buying an additional 419,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,382,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,950. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.27. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $165.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

