Annex Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $6,378,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $12,350,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $2,329,623,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,295,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.9 %

FI traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $149.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,947,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

