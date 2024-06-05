Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 10,485 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 159.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Unitil worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UTL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 488,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,678,000 after purchasing an additional 83,980 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 12.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 404,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,275,000 after purchasing an additional 45,213 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 16.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 401,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,093,000 after purchasing an additional 19,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unitil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Unitil stock traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $52.26. The stock had a trading volume of 28,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,017. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Unitil Co. has a one year low of $41.43 and a one year high of $55.26. The stock has a market cap of $844.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.92.

Unitil Dividend Announcement

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.11. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $178.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Unitil’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

