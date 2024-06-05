Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FINS)

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

FINS traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,396. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.25.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

In other Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust news, Portfolio Manager Johannes Palsson acquired 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $70,251.30. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 46,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,933.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Company Profile

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.