Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINSGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

FINS stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $12.48. 5,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,415. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Johannes Palsson purchased 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $70,251.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 46,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,933.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

