Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 4th (ASX, BMI, BP, COP, EPD, EXEL, GHC, GILT, GRMN, SAIC)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, June 4th:

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BP (NYSE:BP)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

