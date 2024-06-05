Analysts Set UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) PT at $27.41

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.12.

PATH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

UiPath Stock Performance

PATH opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average is $21.99.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. As a group, research analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,762 shares in the company, valued at $14,312,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 875.6% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

