Analysts Set U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) PT at $125.67

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on USPH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on USPH

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Physical Therapy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, EVP Richard Binstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.55, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Richard Binstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.55, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $290,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,608,717.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,924 shares of company stock worth $1,563,389. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 308.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 268.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 78.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE USPH opened at $97.62 on Wednesday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $78.08 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 79.37, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.41.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.09%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Get Free Report

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.