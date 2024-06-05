Analysts Set The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target at $45.60

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

CG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of CG stock opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.31. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $48.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 4,693.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,326,000 after acquiring an additional 777,863 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,410,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 347.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 86,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,267,000 after purchasing an additional 129,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

