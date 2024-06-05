Analysts Set Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Price Target at $148.56

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.31.

H has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $195.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

NYSE:H opened at $143.84 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $161.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 9,867 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total transaction of $1,520,603.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,009,096 shares of company stock worth $314,659,958. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at $3,363,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth $1,035,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

