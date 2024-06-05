Analysts Set Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Price Target at $72.50

Shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

DAY has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dayforce from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dayforce from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Dayforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAY opened at $49.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.98. Dayforce has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $75.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Dayforce had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dayforce will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 60,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $4,148,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,319 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,915.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dayforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

