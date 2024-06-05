Analysts Set Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Target Price at C$6.69

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.69.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Crew Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

In related news, Director Karen Nielsen sold 18,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total transaction of C$84,797.00. In other Crew Energy news, Director Karen Nielsen sold 18,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total value of C$84,797.00. Also, Director Gail Hannon sold 7,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total transaction of C$31,136.28. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,916 shares of company stock worth $140,735. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CR opened at C$4.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.50. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.73 and a 12 month high of C$6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$669.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.04). Crew Energy had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of C$84.44 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Crew Energy will post 0.3776042 EPS for the current year.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

