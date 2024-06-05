AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $589,098,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AMETEK by 19.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,189,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,983,000 after purchasing an additional 674,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 4,845.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 677,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,643,000 after buying an additional 663,385 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,248,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.9% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,081,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,811,000 after acquiring an additional 496,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.64.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AME traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.13. The stock had a trading volume of 407,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,118. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.89 and a 52 week high of $186.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.43 and a 200 day moving average of $170.03.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total transaction of $1,277,453.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $252,826.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,271.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total value of $1,277,453.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,641.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,941 shares of company stock valued at $6,992,804. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

