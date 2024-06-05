American Tower (NYSE:AMT) vs. Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Head-To-Head Survey

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) and American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Crown Castle and American Tower, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Castle 0 10 4 0 2.29 American Tower 0 2 8 1 2.91

Crown Castle currently has a consensus price target of $112.64, suggesting a potential upside of 8.71%. American Tower has a consensus price target of $220.91, suggesting a potential upside of 10.23%. Given American Tower’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Tower is more favorable than Crown Castle.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

90.8% of Crown Castle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of American Tower shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Crown Castle shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of American Tower shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Crown Castle and American Tower’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Castle $6.98 billion 6.45 $1.50 billion $3.20 32.38 American Tower $11.14 billion 8.40 $1.48 billion $4.42 45.34

Crown Castle has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Tower. Crown Castle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Tower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Crown Castle pays an annual dividend of $6.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. American Tower pays an annual dividend of $6.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Crown Castle pays out 195.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Tower pays out 146.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Crown Castle has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Crown Castle is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Crown Castle has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Tower has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Crown Castle and American Tower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Castle 20.32% 21.30% 3.60% American Tower 18.42% 18.45% 3.11%

Summary

American Tower beats Crown Castle on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

