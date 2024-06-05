American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $56.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.78. American Equity Investment Life has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $57.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,889,000 after buying an additional 345,911 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,811,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,103,000 after buying an additional 142,611 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,698,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,787,000 after buying an additional 747,700 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth $71,649,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,199,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,938,000 after buying an additional 372,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

