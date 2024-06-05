American Assets Trust, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.

American Assets Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. American Assets Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 183.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect American Assets Trust to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.1%.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71. American Assets Trust has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.35). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $110.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Mizuho cut their target price on American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

