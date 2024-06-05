Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stake Lessened by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,507 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $10,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 148.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 77.7% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.83.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $77.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,609,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,281. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $76.40 and a 52 week high of $99.75. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

