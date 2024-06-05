Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Shares Gap Down to $17.23

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.23, but opened at $16.75. Ambac Financial Group shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 237,113 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMBC shares. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Ambac Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Down 18.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $633.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.61. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 434,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 235,058 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

