Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Trading Down 0.7%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.38 and last traded at $46.51. Approximately 1,490,064 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 11,277,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.22.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.01%.

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 154.4% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 103.2% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

