Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Down 0.4% on Insider Selling

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $173.02 and last traded at $173.26. 6,712,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 21,672,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.96.

Specifically, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,335 shares of company stock worth $28,204,902 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,917,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,531,000 after buying an additional 30,327 shares during the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 4,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.