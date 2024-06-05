Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.47.

ALLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter worth $9,043,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 337.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 15.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 138,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,094 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 108,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.18.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

