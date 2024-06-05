Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.84 and last traded at $79.54. Approximately 5,475,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 18,521,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.96.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $202.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,224,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,618,000 after buying an additional 881,710 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,848,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,398,000 after buying an additional 819,019 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,491 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,630,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $823,986,000 after purchasing an additional 983,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,730 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.