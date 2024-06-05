Albion Technology & Gen VCT Declares Dividend of GBX 1.80 (LON:AATG)

Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Albion Technology & Gen VCT stock opened at GBX 70.50 ($0.90) on Wednesday. Albion Technology & Gen VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 66.50 ($0.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 74.50 ($0.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £134.51 million and a P/E ratio of 3,525.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 69.16.

In other Albion Technology & Gen VCT news, insider Peter Moorhouse purchased 13,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £9,973.72 ($12,778.63). Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture Capital Trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in health tech, digital risk, Data and artificial intelligence, fintech and information technology related sector companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.

