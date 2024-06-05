Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Airgain Stock Performance

Airgain stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. Airgain has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $57.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Airgain had a negative net margin of 22.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Airgain news, CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $54,258.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Airgain news, CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $54,258.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $27,432.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 96,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,814 shares of company stock worth $122,510 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airgain stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) by 2,350.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,320 shares during the period. Airgain accounts for 1.2% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.64% of Airgain worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

